Gipson-Long (neck) tossed three scoreless innings in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo on Friday. He hit a batter and struck out five.

Other than hitting the one batter, Gipson-Long kept the opponent of the base paths and looked sharp in the outing, during which he tossed 42 pitches. The righty had last appeared for Toledo on July 18, but he was pulled off his rehab assignment after he reported continued neck stiffness plus general fatigue coming out of that start. Following a few weeks off, Gipson-Long appears to be rounding into form, and he could return for the Tigers later this month, though it remains to be seen what his role might be with the team.