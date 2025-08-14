The Tigers optioned Gipson-Long to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gipson-Long tossed two shutout innings out of the bullpen Wednesday, but he'll lose his spot on the active roster while the Tigers bring in a fresh arm in the form of Bailey Horn. Gipson-Long now owns a 4.32 ERA through 25 innings in the majors and could return to Detroit down the stretch for a spot start or to provide more length out of the bullpen.