Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Sent to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers optioned Gipson-Long to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Gipson-Long tossed two shutout innings out of the bullpen Wednesday, but he'll lose his spot on the active roster while the Tigers bring in a fresh arm in the form of Bailey Horn. Gipson-Long now owns a 4.32 ERA through 25 innings in the majors and could return to Detroit down the stretch for a spot start or to provide more length out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Effective in return•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Covers 4.1 innings in rehab start•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Resumes rehab with sharp outing•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Pulled off rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Stellar in rehab start•