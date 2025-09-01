The Tigers are expected to recall Gipson-Long from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mets, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With the active roster expanding from 26 to 28 men Monday, Detroit recalled right-hander Chase Lee and outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy from Triple-A to fill the two openings, but the Tigers will make another move Tuesday to facilitate Gipson-Long's call-up. The Tigers don't have a starter listed for Tuesday, so Gipson-Long appears likely to begin that game on the mound or serve as a bulk reliever. The right-hander has previously made six appearances (two starts) for the Tigers this season, logging a 4.32 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB in 25 innings.