Gipson-Long worked in bulk relief during Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Rays, allowing four runs on six hits across 6.1 innings while not factoring into the decision. He struck out three.

After opener Brant Hurter failed to complete the first inning, Gipson-Long came in to retire the last batter of the frame and then worked the next six full innings. It's a season high in innings for the righty, who has now made four appearances since getting activated off the injured list earlier this month. Gipson-Long did allow his first three home runs of the year Saturday, though it was otherwise an encouraging outing for the 27-year-old as he continues to round into form following his long layoff after Tommy John and hip surgeries. He'll carry a 4.58 ERA into his next appearance, which is currently scheduled for Friday at home against the Twins.