Gipson-Long (groin) will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It will be his first time facing hitters since he suffered a left groin strain a month ago. The injury has prevented Gipson-Long from being part of the rotation competition for the Tigers, but he is trending toward being ready or close to it for the start of the minor-league season.
More News
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Returning to mound work•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Resumes throwing•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Tending to groin strain•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Optioned to Toledo•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Solid in no-decision•