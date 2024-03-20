Watch Now:

Gipson-Long (groin) will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It will be his first time facing hitters since he suffered a left groin strain a month ago. The injury has prevented Gipson-Long from being part of the rotation competition for the Tigers, but he is trending toward being ready or close to it for the start of the minor-league season.

