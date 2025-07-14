Gipson-Long (neck) struck out five and allowed no hits and one walk over 4.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Toledo.

Pitching for the first time since landing on the 15-day injured list July 2 due to a neck strain, Gipson-Long showed no ill effects of the injury while needing just 59 pitches to retire 14 batters. The Tigers haven't decided on the next steps for Gipson-Long, and though he isn't fully stretched out yet, the team could be willing to have him bypass another rehab start and return as a bulk reliever when the fifth spot in the rotation comes up following the All-Star break. Keider Montero finished the first half as Detroit's fifth starter but doesn't have a firm grasp on the role.