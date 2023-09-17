Gipson-Long allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out 11 over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Gipson-Long gave up his first home run, a solo shot to Nolan Schanuel in the third inning, but it was an otherwise impressive second start for the rookie right-hander. Gipson-Long has allowed three runs over 10 innings while posting a 16:3 K:BB across his first two major-league outings. Assuming he's earned another start, he lines up for a favorable road outing in Oakland next week.