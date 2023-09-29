Gipson-Long did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over five innings against the Royals while striking out six.

Gipson-Long struggled a bit with his command out of the gate but would only be charged with two runs over his five innings of work, which came across on a two-run shot from Michael Massey in the top of the third. The rookie right-hander has now gone five innings in all four of his starts and is yet to allow more than two earned runs over that stretch. On the downside, he's also issued multiple walks in three consecutive outings.