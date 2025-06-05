Gipson-Long didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Gipson-Long made his first MLB start since 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2024 and a hip operation last July. He worked up to 53 pitches during his rehab assignment and stretched out to 70 pitches Wednesday. Still, there was some lingering rust for Gipson-Long, and he got tagged for three runs. While it's encouraging to see Gipson-Long back in action, fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to stick around permanently, as he'd likely be the first to get bumped from the rotation once Jackson Jobe (elbow) or Reese Olson (finger) returns. Gipson-Long's next turn in the rotation is expected to come early next week against the Orioles.