Gipson-Long (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Twins, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Gipson-Long worked as a traditional starter for the second time in five outings this year, throwing a season-high 77 pitches. The 27-year-old swingman tied a season high with five strikeouts, but three of his four hits allowed went for extra bases. Gipson-Long has had trouble with hard contact at times, as evidenced by his 4.70 ERA through 23 frames, but he does own a more palatable 1.09 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB. His next appearance lines up for a road tilt against the reeling Nationals, who entered Friday with a .615 OPS versus right-handed pitching since the start of June.