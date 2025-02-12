Gipson-Long (elbow/hip) is throwing bullpen sessions twice per week, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Gipson-Long had Tommy John surgery last April and then hip surgery in July. His rehab from the procedures appears to be coming along well, but the right-hander is not expected to return until around midseason.
