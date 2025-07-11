Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Throws bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gipson-Long (neck) completed a bullpen session Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The outing marked Gipson-Long's first time throwing off a mound since being placed on the 15-day injured list July 2 with a neck strain. The 27-year-old will be eligible for activation after the All-Star break, but it's unclear if he'll be ready by then.
