Gipson-Long (groin) completed a three-inning simulated game Tuesday in Lakeland, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gipson-Long was placed on the 15-day injured list March 28 due to a groin injury he had been battling since the first week of spring training. The righty ended his 2023 season in Detroit with four starts, going 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 20 innings.