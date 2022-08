Gipson-Long was traded from the Twins to the Tigers on Tuesday in exchange for Michael Fulmer, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

A 6-foot-4 righty, Gipson-Long excelled in 10 starts at High-A (1.99 ERA, but has not had the same success in eight appearances at Double-A. As a 24-year-old, Double-A is the more relevant sample, and so far he has a 7.17 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 35:6 K:BB in 37.2 innings. He may end up in relief but will likely be kept on a starter's track for now.