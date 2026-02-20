Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Will throw bullpen Friday
By RotoWire Staff
Gipson-Long (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Gipson-Long has been dealing with a strained left oblique early in spring training but is making progress in his recovery. The right-hander appeared in eight games for Detroit last regular season, making three starts. He figures to open the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Toledo.
