The Tigers signed Effross to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Effross has had a difficult time staying healthy the last few years and has yielded 12 runs over just 14 innings over the last two seasons at the major-league level. The 32-year-old spent much of the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization, posting a 6.37 ERA and 23:10 K:BB over 29.2 frames.