Guenther tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Orioles. He allowed one hit and struck out three.

After starter Tarik Skubal tossed six scoreless innings, Guenther followed it up with two scoreless frames of his own. It was only the second MLB appearance of the year for the lefty reliever, who was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday and dealt with a back injury earlier in the season. Guenther was effective in 2024 for the Tigers, posting a 0.86 ERA across 21 regular-season innings, and he could see his role grow if he continues to pitch well out of the bullpen.