default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Tigers optioned Guenther to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Guenther has yielded seven runs (six earned) with an 8:5 K:BB over 10.1 innings with the big club this season. He's clearing out to make room on the roster for the return of Matt Vierling (shoulder).

More News