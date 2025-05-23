The Tigers optioned Guenther to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Guenther has yielded seven runs (six earned) with an 8:5 K:BB over 10.1 innings with the big club this season. He's clearing out to make room on the roster for the return of Matt Vierling (shoulder).
