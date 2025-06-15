Tigers' Sean Guenther: Sidelined at Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Triple-A Toledo placed Guenther on its 7-day injured list May 30 due to an unspecified injury.
The southpaw reliever posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 10.1 innings over nine appearances for Detroit before being optioned to Triple-A on May 23. He made just two appearances for Toledo before hitting the shelf with an injury.
