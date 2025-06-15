default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Triple-A Toledo placed Guenther on its 7-day injured list May 30 due to an unspecified injury.

The southpaw reliever posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 10.1 innings over nine appearances for Detroit before being optioned to Triple-A on May 23. He made just two appearances for Toledo before hitting the shelf with an injury.

More News