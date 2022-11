Guenther (elbow) has resumed throwing off flat ground from 75 feet and is expected to be ready to pitch off a mound by the end of spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After scooping Guenther up off waivers from the Marlins on Nov. 2, the Tigers immediately moved him to the 60-day injured list. He'll likely remain on IL for much of the first half of the 2023 campaign, as he's in the early stages of his throwing progression following his Tommy John surgery last April.