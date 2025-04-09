The Tigers announced Wednesday that Guenther, who was placed on Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list March 28 due to lumbar spine inflammation, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Detroit optioned Guenther to Triple-A on March 17 after he failed to secure a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, but he wasn't known to be dealing with an injury until Toledo deactivated him to begin the season. While the fact that he's in line to step back on the mound Friday suggests he's making progress in his recovery, the reliever probably won't be ready to make his season debut for Toledo until late April at the soonest.