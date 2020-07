The Tigers activated Alcantara (undisclosed) from the 10-day injured list Thursday before assigning him to their alternate training location Monday.

Though he was included in the Tigers' 60-man player pool that was released in late June, Alcantara wasn't present for the start of summer camp due to the unspecified issue. He's since rejoined the team for workouts, though it was too late for the 24-year-old to make a serious run at a spot on the season-opening 30-man roster.