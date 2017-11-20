Alcantara was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News reports.

The 21-year-old middle infielder was one of the prospects the Tigers acquired from Arizona in the J.D. Martinez trade. He projects as a bench infielder, capable of playing both shortstop and second base. Alcantara has some speed, but is unlikely to ever be an impact fantasy option.

