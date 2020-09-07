Alcantara went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Twins.
Alcantara led off the third inning for his first major-league at-bat and took Rich Hill yard. He was called up to provide depth after Niko Goodrum (oblique) was officially placed on the 10-day injured list and should get some playing time in the middle infield. In 2019, Alcantara hit .247/.346/.296 at Double-A Erie.
