Alcantara was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 24-year-old made his big-league debut and went 3-for-21 in 10 games for the Tigers in 2020, but he was DFA'd on Friday to create room on the 40-man roster for the signing of Wilson Ramos. Alcantara had a .642 OPS at Double-A in 2019 and figures to end up at the Triple-A level in 2021.