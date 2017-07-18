Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Joins Tigers in Martinez trade
Alcantara was traded to the Tigers on Tuesday along with Dawel Lugo and Jose King in exchange for J.D. Martinez.
Alcantara recently turned 21 and he was batting just .279/.344/.362 at High-A Visalia before the trade, so there's little here to get excited about from a fantasy perspective, but at least he can play the middle infield. He's failed to make the most of what speed he has, going just 38-for-59 on the basepaths in five minor-league seasons.
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...