site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-sergio-alcantara-lands-on-injured-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Lands on injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alcantara was placed on the 10-day injured list for undisclosed reasons Friday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
If Alcantara's absence is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Tigers wouldn't be able to confirm due to privacy concerns. It's not clear when he's expected back on the field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
• 4 min read
• 8 min read
• 9 min read
• 16 min read
• 2 min read
• 16 min read