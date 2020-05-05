Alcantara is likely to play at second base for Triple-A Toledo whenever the season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Willi Castro, who made his MLB debut for the Tigers last season, is expected to get the bulk of the time at shortstop, which would push Alcantara to second. The 23-year-old spent his last two seasons at Double-A, and if he looks good in Toledo whenever play is able to resume, he could make a push to the majors.