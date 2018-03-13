The Tigers optioned Alcantara to Double-A Erie on Tuesday.

Alcantara earned his first invitation to big-league spring training after slashing .266/.334/.339 and demonstrating solid glovework at the High-A level in 2017. The 21-year-old should serve as Erie's everyday shortstop this season, but unless he takes a dramatic step forward at the plate, he'll continue to project as a bench outfielder over the long haul.