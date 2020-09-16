Alcantara will start at third base and will bat ninth Wednesday against the Royals.

Manager Ron Gardenhire has been rotating Alcantara and Isaac Paredes at the hot corner of late, seemingly hoping one of the two can eventually heat up at the plate. For now, Paredes' .505 OPS is good enough to keep him atop the depth chart over Alcantara, who has gone 1-for-13 over his six games since hitting a solo home run in his MLB debut Sept. 6.