Alcantara was recalled from the alternate training site and is starting at second base Sunday against the Royals.
The 24-year-old will rejoin the big-league roster for what could be the final game of the season with Willi Castro (shoulder) landing on the injured list. Alcantara has appearing in nine games this season, going 2-for-19 with one home run and one triple in 20 plate appearances.
