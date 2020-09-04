Alcantara was recalled as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 24-year-old could get the chance to make his big-league debut. He seemingly still has more to prove in the minors, however, as he owns a modest .261/.340/.318 slash line in 222 games for Double-A Erie over the last two seasons and has yet to reach Triple-A.