Alcantara (undisclosed) was activated from theinjured list and will join the Tigers' alternate training site.
Alcantara's preseason preparation was delayed for undisclosed reasons, but he likely wouldn't have been in consideration for a roster spot even if healthy. He could get an opportunity at some point this year, but it's hard to argue that he's big-league ready given that he's yet to reach Triple-A and struggled to a .247/.346/.296 slash line in 103 games for Double-A Erie last season.
More News
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Activated, sent to alternative site•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Cleared to return•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Lands on injured list•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Likely to play at second•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Starting in spring game•