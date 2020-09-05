Alcantara was recalled by the Tigers on Saturday.
Just one day after serving as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader, Alcantara will reclaim a spot on the major-league roster to take the place of Niko Goodrum (oblique). Alcantara should serve as infield depth during his time on the 28-man roster.
More News
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Returned to alternate camp•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Receives first callup•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Activated, sent to alternative site•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Cleared to return•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Lands on injured list•