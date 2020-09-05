Alcantara was returned to the Tigers' alternate training site following Friday's doubleheader.
Alcantara didn't appear in either of the Tigers' games Friday, and he'll return to alternate camp as he still awaits his major-league debut. The 24-year-old hit .261 with Double-A Erie over the past two seasons.
