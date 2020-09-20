Alcantara was optioned to the Tigers' alternate training site Sunday.
Alcantara saw inconsistent playing time while he was on the active roster, and he failed to develop a rhythm as he hit just .105 with two extra-base hits and one RBI over 19 at-bats. He'll head back to the alternate training site and could remain there for the final week of the regular season.
More News
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Picks up start at hot corner•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Cranks first career homer•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Set for big-league debut•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Rejoins major-league roster•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Returned to alternate camp•
-
Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Receives first callup•