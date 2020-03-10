Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Sent to Triple-A
Alcantara was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
While Alcantara is on the 40-man roster, he has never played at Triple-A, so he should spend the bulk of this season at that level. He will be out of minor-league options in 2021.
