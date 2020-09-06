Alcantara will start at third base and bat ninth Sunday against the Twins.
The 24-year-old will be making his major-league debut after his callup from the alternate site Saturday. Alcantara does not look like much of a fantasy prospect given his underwhelming .247/.346/.296 slash line at Double-A Erie last season, though he does have a splash of speed.
