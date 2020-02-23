Tigers' Sergio Alcantara: Starting in spring game
Alcantara (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Sunday's split-squad game against the Pirates, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Alcantara missed time at the end of last season with an unspecified injury, but he is healthy as spring games get underway. He will play second base and hit ninth in Sunday's batting order.
