Tigers' Shane Greene: Allows run but records save

Greene recorded his 31st save of the season Saturday, working around a solo home run to close out the Tigers' win over the Royals.

Greene yielded a big fly to Salvador Perez with one out but rebounded by forcing two groundouts to wrap it up for Detroit. After blowing back-to-back save opportunities, he's converted his past three, moving to 31-for-37 in these spots on the season. The 29-year-old still holds an ugly 5.20 ERA even after this serviceable outing, but he's struck out 64 and walked only 18 in 62.1 innings. If not for that 1.73 HR/9, he'd be a much bigger help to his fantasy shareholders. Either way, Detroit should stick with him as its stopper for their final week of 2018 action.