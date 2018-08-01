Tigers' Shane Greene: Allows run but secures save Tuesday
Greene allowed a leadoff triple and a run in the ninth inning but managed to secure the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Reds.
After Detroit starter Matt Boyd dazzled for eight innings, Greene promptly started the ninth inning by giving up a triple to Phillip Ervin. The Tigers' closer allowed the run to score on a sac fly but was able to work out of serious trouble by retiring Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett in order, with the last out coming via strikeout. Greene was a potential trade candidate but he wasn't moved prior to Tuesday's deadline, so he should be able to build on his 22 saves as Detroit's top end-game option.
