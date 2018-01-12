Tigers' Shane Greene: Avoids arbitration with Tigers
Greene agreed to a one-year, $1.95 million deal with Detroit on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
This was his first year as an arbitration-eligible player, and Greene received a 1.4 million bump from his salary last season. In 2017, the right-hander took over the ninth-inning role in late July, and was able to demonstrate his ability to handle the job. Over the course of the year, he posted a 2.66 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 73:34 K:BB over 67.2 innings. He should enter 2018 as the closer, but could wind up back as a setup man should he struggle.
