Tigers' Shane Greene: Blows first save but gets win Wednesday
Greene struck out two but gave up a game-tying solo home run to Luis Sardinas in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday, but picked up the win when Dixon Machado responded with a walkoff shot in the bottom of the ninth.
It was his first win, and first blown save, of the season. Greene now has an 8:2 K:BB in 7.2 innings, and while his 4.05 ERA looks shaky, his spot as the Tigers' closer is in no jeopardy.
