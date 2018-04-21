Tigers' Shane Greene: Blows save Friday

Greene (1-1) was tagged with a loss and his second blown save of the season in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk in an inning of work.

Greene entered in the top of the ninth with the Tigers up 2-1 and promptly struck out the first Kansas City batter he faced. It was all downhill from there, however, as he proceeded to give up three straight hits and allowed the tying run to cross the plate. The go-ahead run would score on a Detroit error. Greene now has a 4.15 ERA and 1.38 WHIP, and he's often much too hittable to be anything more than a middle-tier closer. It wouldn't be too surprising to see Detroit try someone different in the role at some point this season.