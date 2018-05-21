Tigers' Shane Greene: Blows save Sunday

Greene blew his third save of the season in Sunday's loss to the Mariners. He allowed two earned runs on two hits in an inning of work.

Greene was tasked with protecting a 2-0 lead, and he retired the dangerous Dee Gordon to begin the ninth inning. However, he followed that up by allowing a single to Jean Segura and a two-run home run to Mitch Haniger that tied the game. Greene is now 10-for-13 in save opportunities with a pedestrian 4.22 ERA. He'll retain fantasy value simply due to his role as closer, but there are better relief options out there.