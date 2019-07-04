Tigers' Shane Greene: Blows second save

Greene gave up a solo home run to Yoan Moncada in the 10th inning to blow his second save of the season during an eventual 9-6 loss to the White Sox in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

His only other blown assignment came May 23 against the Marlins. Greene still boasts a 1.13 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB through 32 innings on the year in addition to his 22 saves, and he remains one of the most likely closers to get shipped to a contender by the trade deadline.