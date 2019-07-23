Tigers' Shane Greene: Blows third save Sunday

Greene blew the save in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk in an inning of work. He also struck out three.

Greene blew just his third save of the season in 25 chances when he allowed a two-run home run to Lourdes Gurriel, though Detroit would rally for the win in extra innings. The 30-year-old reliever has been excellent this year despite the hiccup, as he has 1.25 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB across 36 innings, making him an ideal trade candidate for the 30-65 Tigers with the July 31 deadline approaching.