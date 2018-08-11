Tigers' Shane Greene: Collects 24th save
Greene picked up his 24th save of the season in Friday's 5-3 win over the Twins, allowing a run on two hits in the ninth inning.
Somewhat surprisingly still a Tiger after the trade deadline, Greene has now converted 14 straight save chances, with his last blown save coming May 20. His 4.13 ERA and 1.27 WHIP are far from elite, but he should remain a solid fantasy closing option down the stretch.
