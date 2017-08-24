Tigers' Shane Greene: Collects fourth save Thursday

Greene allowed one hit through 1.2 scoreless innings of work in Thursday's win over the Yankees to collect his fourth save of the season. He struck out two batters.

Greene has now converted four consecutive save opportunities, and he has yet to blow a save since being entrusted with the closer role following the Justin Wilson trade. The 28-year-old owns a healthy 2.78 ERA and 60:28 K:BB through 55 innings this season, so he should remain locked in as Detroit's closer, though he likely won't see too many save chances down the stretch for the rebuilding Tigers.