Tigers' Shane Greene: Collects save Friday

Greene slammed the door for his 14th save, as he tossed a scoreless inning and allowed one hit while striking out one Friday against the Blue Jays.

Greene has put together three straight scoreless outings, and he now sits with a 3.62 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. Despite three blown saves on the season, he appears to have his role as the closer locked down.

More News
Our Latest Stories